Security Forces Neutralise 27 IEDs, Recover Firearms in Manipur’s Imphal East

Imphal: Security forces on Friday said they have recovered and safely neutralised 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Manipur’s Imphal East district, averting a potential threat in the area.
According to police, the country-made bombs were detected during a search operation conducted on Thursday near Monglham village. The explosives were later taken to a secure location and defused following standard safety procedures.
In a post on social media platform X, Manipur Police stated that the operation was carried out on January 1 in the area under Thoubal Dam police station limits of Imphal East district.
"On 01.01.2026, Security Forces neutralized 27 (twenty seven) country-made bombs at a safe spot near Monglham village area under Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East district from where the bombs were found," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation earlier this week, security forces also recovered three firearms along with ammunition from the Langdum Nungjengbi area of the district, the officer added.
Search and combing operations have been intensified across Manipur in the wake of the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023. The clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups have so far claimed over 260 lives and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in the state. The Manipur Assembly, whose tenure is valid till 2027, has been kept under suspended animation.
Meanwhile, security forces continue area domination and surveillance in vulnerable and fringe areas across several districts. As part of these measures, 115 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported during the checks.