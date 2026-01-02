Assam Launches Monthly Aid Scheme for Udasin Bhakats

Under the initiative, a total of 620 Udasin Bhakats will benefit. Majuli accounts for the highest number of beneficiaries with 474 monks, followed by Jorhat with 54 and Lakhimpur with 22. Others include 14 from Kamrup, 10 from Barpeta, eight each from Dhubri and Goalpara, seven from Nagaon, six each from Golaghat and Nalbari, five from Sivasagar, three each from Sonitpur and Udalguri, and eight from Goalpara district.