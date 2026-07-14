Security Forces Recover Arms and Explosives, Dismantle Militant Camp in Manipur

Guwahati : Today, a joint team of the Manipur Police and the Indian Army recovered a cache of arms, explosives and other war-like stores after dismantling a temporary militant camp during an anti-insurgency operation in Churachandpur district .

As per the Manipur Police's morning bulletin, the operation was conducted at around 4 am in the forested area near K. Thenjang village by personnel of the state police and the 19 Garhwal Rifles as part of intensified counter-insurgency operations in the district.

During the search, security forces uncovered a makeshift insurgent camp and seized a significant quantity of weapons and military equipment. The recovered items included four sophisticated rifles, a 4-kg conical improvised explosive device (IED), four bulletproof jackets, two helmets, seven spent AK-47 cartridge cases, four spent 7.62 mm cartridge cases, and a radio set charger.

No militants were arrested during the operation. Police said all the seized arms, explosives and other materials have been handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Security forces have intensified anti-insurgency operations across Churachandpur in recent months to curb the activities of illegal armed groups and recover illegally held weapons. The district has witnessed the presence of several militant outfits, particularly those operating outside the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework. Police have also stepped up action against unregistered armed groups allegedly involved in territorial clashes, ambushes and attacks on local leaders and rival factions.