Kuki-Zo Council Renews Demand for Union Territory With Legislature in Manipur

Imphal: (IANS) Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, on Monday reiterated its demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature, saying it remains the only viable foundation for lasting peace, justice, security, and the protection of the community's rights and identity.

The KZC said the government of India must recognise the gravity of the situation and address not only the immediate security concerns but also the underlying political issues that have emerged from the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur.

KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet told the media in New Delhi that the ethnic crisis in Manipur cannot be resolved through security measures alone and urged the government to expedite meaningful political dialogue to address the legitimate aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people.

Thanglet, accompanied by Council Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong and Vice Chairmen Len Mate and Yanglet Haokip, alleged that over the past three years the Kuki-Zo people have faced repeated attacks by members of both the Meitei and Naga communities in Manipur.

He said their people have been killed, their homes looted and burned, their places of worship desecrated, and tens of thousands displaced from their ancestral lands.

He added that despite repeated appeals and the change in the Manipur government, these acts of violence, intimidation and deprivation continue to this day. Yet, despite these challenges, the Kuki-Zo community remains committed to peace, dialogue and democratic solutions, the KZC leaders said.

The Council leaders urged the Centre to expedite meaningful political dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting political settlement that addresses the aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. KZC Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong claimed that since March this year (2026), at least 15 Kuki-Zo civilians have been killed and around 55 houses in 14 Kuki-Zo villages have been set ablaze during the ongoing conflict involving Naga groups in Manipur. He said the present cycle of violence could be traced to an incident at Litan Sareikhong in February 2026, which, according to the Council, marked the beginning of the latest phase of hostilities.

Vualzong and the other KZC leaders said the Council unequivocally condemned the killing of the six Manipur-Naga hostages, stating that the incident was tragic, unacceptable, and contrary to the principles upheld by the Kuki-Zo community, and was neither authorised nor endorsed by any Kuki-Zo political, social, or community leadership. They added that those responsible must be identified and prosecuted through a fair, transparent and impartial investigation.

At the same time, the Council is deeply concerned about the apparent disparity between the official and media responses.

According to the KZC leaders, while the killing of the six Naga hostages has received significant official attention and investigative focus, the killing of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians, including three pastors, allegedly by Naga militants since March 11, 2026, has not received the same level of urgency, attention or media coverage.

The Council said equal attention must be given to every act of violence irrespective of the identity of the victims, and stressed that justice should be impartial and consistent to restore confidence among all communities.

The KZC has submitted a five-point charter of demands to the Central government. Its demands include a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into all incidents of violence, including the killing of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians and the burning of Kuki-Zo villages; unhindered access to healthcare services for all citizens while ensuring the safety of Kuki-Zo patients seeking treatment in public institutions; and reopening all blocked routes to ensure the uninterrupted movement of food, medicines, fuel and other essential commodities to Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas.

The Council also demanded the strengthening of security arrangements in vulnerable areas to protect civilians and Kuki-Zo villages and urged the authorities to take effective measures to prevent further attacks and ensure the safe return of normalcy in the conflict-affected region. (IANS)

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