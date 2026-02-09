Security Forces Recover Arms, IEDs and Ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during intensified search operations carried out across sensitive areas of Manipur over the past two days, Manipur Police said on Monday.
According to Manipur Police, security personnel on February 8 recovered weapons and explosive materials from Molnom–Molnoi village and nearby areas under Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal district.
The recovered items included one AK rifle, one pistol, two improvised mortars, one single-barrel rifle, two live improvised mortar bombs, ten rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and 14 improvised explosive devices along with wire bundles.
Police said the IEDs were safely disposed of at the spot by the bomb disposal team.
In a separate operation on February 7, security forces recovered another haul of arms and equipment from the general areas of Lenglong and Taikhang under Nungba police station in Noney district.
The seizure included a 7.62 mm AK-47 rifle with magazine, a US Carbine M2 with magazine, a .22 pistol with magazine, a DJI drone, multiple rounds of ammunition of different calibres, seven 12-bore cartridges, two Baofeng radio sets and cortex wire.
“Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in recovery of arms and ammunition,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
The police further said that as part of enhanced security measures, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across different districts in both hill and valley areas. However, no detentions were made during these operations.
As per the Police, the recoveries are part of ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illegal weapons and maintain law and order amid the prevailing security situation in the state.