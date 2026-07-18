Security Tightens Around Jantar Mantar After Sonam Wangchuk Is Shifted to Hospital

Guwahati: Today, security has been intensified in and around Jantar Mantar and across parts of New Delhi after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger strike, was shifted to a government hospital after a brief commotion at the protest site.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police team and paramilitary forces has been made at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. Barricades have also been erected, while security personnel have been stationed at key locations to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health deteriorated.

"Following the directions of the High Court and in accordance with his medical condition and expert medical advice, we have taken Sonam Wangchuk to an appropriate government hospital. This was a necessary medical intervention and he is now under medical supervision," Sharma said.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk had been admitted for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts and in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order.

"As per the orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Shri Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to hospital for essential medical care," the statement said.

Police added that a brief commotion occurred when some protesters allegedly attempted to obstruct the authorities while they were carrying out the High Court's directions. Security arrangements have since been strengthened to ensure peace and prevent any further disruption in the area.