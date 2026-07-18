Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Hospital as Police End 21-Day Hunger Strike at Jantar Mantar

Guwahati: Today, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after completing 21 days of a hunger strike, with Delhi Police citing concerns over his deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, along with the CJP, has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination paper leak controversy.

Visuals from the protest site at Jantar Mantar showed police team climbing onto the dais and surrounding Wangchuk before escorting him away. The action followed proceedings in the Delhi High Court regarding Wangchuk's health. Two days earlier, the court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical examinations of the activist, observing that "the life of any citizen is precious" and ordering regular medical monitoring along with any necessary medical intervention.

In a statement posted on social media Twitter, the New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police said Wangchuk had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the orders of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts due to his declining health. The police said he was taken to the hospital to receive essential medical care.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was briefly detained by Delhi Police before being released. In a post on twitter, Dipke alleged that he had been assaulted by police during the detention.

Addressing supporters after his release, Dipke criticised the police action, claiming that removing Wangchuk from the protest site would not end the agitation. He announced that protesters would continue their demonstration at Jantar Mantar and march to Parliament on 20th July.

"We need to send a message that the people will not accept this kind of dictatorship," Dipke said in a video message on twitter , while also alleging that he and several others had been prevented from entering the protest site.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das accused Delhi Police of using lathis against students gathered at Jantar Mantar during the operation.

Another party spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, alleged that all roads leading to Jantar Mantar had been blocked by police. In a post on twitter, he appealed to people across the country to stage peaceful protests, adding that the party was initially unaware of Wangchuk's whereabouts after he was removed from the protest venue.

Police escorted Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital amid growing concerns over his health following his prolonged fast. The development came after the Delhi High Court stressed the importance of safeguarding his health while allowing the protest to continue within legal and medical limits.