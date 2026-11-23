Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma extended greetings to the Khasi community on 23rd November, on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem, celebrated across Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma greeted members of the Khasi community on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem, recognising the importance of their cultural and religious heritage.

In his social media post on 23rd November , Sangma highlighted the contribution of the Seng Khasi Movement in preserving the indigenous identity and traditions of the Khasi community.

Sharing his message, the Chief Minister said: “Warm greetings to the Khasi community on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem. Today, we honour the legacy of the Seng Khasi Movement and celebrate the rich faith, culture and identity of the indigenous Khasi community. May this occasion renew our commitment to preserving our traditions and passing our rich heritage on to future generations. Ai Khublei Seng Kut Snem ia phi baroh!”

His message focused on the need to protect the community's heritage and ensure that its traditions continue to reach younger generations.

Seng Kut Snem is an annual observance associated with the establishment of the Seng Khasi Movement in 1899.

According to the historical background provided for the occasion, the movement emerged to protect and preserve the indigenous religious beliefs, cultural traditions and way of life of the Khasi community.

The 23rd November celebration commemorates the movement's foundation and reflects the community's continued commitment to its indigenous faith and cultural identity.

Established in 1899, the Seng Khasi Movement is an indigenous socio-cultural movement dedicated to preserving and promoting Khasi faith, traditions and identity.

Its historical role forms the foundation of Seng Kut Snem, which provides an annual occasion for the community to recognise its heritage and reaffirm its commitment to cultural preservation.

The movement's legacy was also central to Conrad K. Sangma's message, in which he acknowledged the importance of maintaining the community's distinct religious and cultural traditions.

Seng Kut Snem celebrations are associated with traditional rituals, cultural processions, folk dances, music and community gatherings. Seng Kut Snem celebrations are associated with traditional rituals, cultural processions, folk dances, music and community gatherings.