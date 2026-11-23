Guwahati: The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) launched the second phase of its statewide agitation on 23rd November, demanding the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and resolution of long-pending issues affecting college teachers.

According to ACTA, college teachers have been deprived of their rightful demands for a prolonged period, prompting the association to intensify its agitation.

The association expressed dissatisfaction with the Assam government's response to its concerns, alleging reluctance to implement UGC guidelines and address longstanding issues affecting teachers' working conditions and academic environment.

ACTA said the protest was intended to draw attention to what it described as injustice towards college teachers and the government's failure to adequately resolve their grievances.

As part of the second phase of its agitation, ACTA organised a dharna at Chachal in Guwahati on 23rd November.

The protest was held between 11 am and 2 pm, with the association highlighting its demands concerning the implementation of UGC guidelines and pending issues affecting college teachers.

The demonstration formed part of ACTA's broader statewide non-cooperation movement against the government's handling of teachers' concerns.

ACTA's principal demand is the implementation of University Grants Commission guidelines in Assam. The association is also seeking solutions to longstanding administrative and financial grievances, along with issues concerning teachers' working conditions and academic environment.

According to the association, these demands have remained unresolved for a prolonged period. ACTA has expressed dissatisfaction over the government's response and called for action on the pending concerns.

Alongside its statewide agitation, ACTA appealed to the media to highlight the concerns of college teachers and bring their demands to the attention of the Assam government.

The association said teachers had been waiting for their demands to be addressed and maintained that the issues required government intervention.

The 23rd November protest marks the second phase of ACTA's agitation. The association's stated objective is to press the government to implement UGC guidelines and resolve the pending grievances affecting college teachers across Assam.