Woman Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Uzan Bazar Temple in Guwahati

A 50-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area on Saturday in a brazen street crime that has raised fresh concerns about public safety in the city.
The victim, Bhanu Nath, had travelled from Changsari to visit her daughter's home in the area and was in the vicinity of the Barowari Mandir when the incident occurred.
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According to reports, a young man dressed in a red shirt approached the victim, brandished a pistol, and forcibly snatched a gold chain from her neck before fleeing the scene on foot.
The robbery took place in front of the temple — a location that would typically see a steady flow of pedestrians and worshippers during the day.
Officers from the Latasil Police Station reached the spot shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation.
Authorities have identified a potentially crucial lead: CCTV cameras at a nearby traffic signal may have captured the suspect on footage. Investigators are currently reviewing the recordings in an effort to identify and track down the accused.