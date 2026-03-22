Woman Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Uzan Bazar Temple in Guwahati

A 50-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area on Saturday in a brazen street crime that has raised fresh concerns about public safety in the city.

The victim, Bhanu Nath, had travelled from Changsari to visit her daughter's home in the area and was in the vicinity of the Barowari Mandir when the incident occurred.

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