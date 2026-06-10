Senior journalist launches fierce critique against ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah

Guwahati: Senior journalist Biswajit Nath has delivered a blistering critique of Paresh Baruah, the Army Chief of the banned outfit ULFA (Independent), openly challenging the rebel leader's decades-long armed campaign.

In an explosive address, Nath fiercely questioned the group’s core ideology, stating, "I do not follow Paresh Baruah's script; what will you do, shoot me?" He accused the militant leadership of stagnating the progress of the indigenous population, arguing that under the guise of a so-called liberation struggle, they have achieved nothing tangible. "Till today, you have not even been able to provide a map of an independent Assam," Nath remarked.

The journalist further lambasted the outfit's silence on pressing demographic shifts, demanding to know if the group had ever spoken out against "Miya aggression" in the state. Nath’s sharp public defiance has sparked intense debate across Assam, turning the spotlight back onto the relevance and political clarity of the region’s long-standing insurgent movement.