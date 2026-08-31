Golaghat: Fire Breaks Out in Bokakhat Market

Guwahati: Today, morning fire broke out in the main market area of Bokakhat,Golaghat district damaging several shops and spreading to nearby commercial establishments.

The fire reportedly started at around 9.30 am after an electrical short circuit at a godown where firecrackers and around 60 to 70 LPG cylinders were stored. The blaze quickly engulfed the stored materials, triggering firecracker bursts and explosions involving more than 20 LPG cylinders.

The explosions intensified the fire, which subsequently spread to adjoining shops, a hotel and nearby houses. At least five shops were reportedly gutted in the blaze.

Fire Brigade were deployed to contain the fire. However, a local resident claimed that the vehicles later left to refill their water tanks and were delayed in returning, during which the fire reportedly spread further.

Additional fire tenders were reportedly being brought in from Golaghat, Kaliabor and NRL to assist with the firefighting operation. An official of Bokakhat Police Station confirmed that a fire had broken out in the area.