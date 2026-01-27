Seven Feared Missing as Passenger Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra in Assam’s Barpeta

Barpeta: At least seven passengers were feared missing after a passenger boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in the Rahampur area of Chenga under Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday.
According to reports, the boat was ferrying passengers across the river when it suddenly overturned midstream.
Upon receiving the information, rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, but several passengers were yet to be traced.
Eyewitnesses and local sources alleged that the boat was being operated in an unsafe manner, with passengers not provided life jackets. However, strong river currents are also suspected to have played a role in the mishap, raising questions over adherence to basic safety norms.
The situation remained tense as search operations continued.
Rescue personnel, assisted by local fishermen, were carrying out extensive search operations in the river. However, officials said no confirmed information regarding the missing passengers had been received so far.
The incident has once again highlighted concerns over safety lapses in river transport in Assam.
River transport remains a vital mode of daily commute for thousands of people in Assam’s riverine areas, making passengers particularly vulnerable to such accidents.
Tuesday’s mishap has renewed calls for stricter monitoring and enforcement of safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.