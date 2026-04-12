BreakingNews

Seven Held for Links with ULFA-I in Assam and Arunachal

The action was carried out across parts of Tinsukia district in Assam and adjoining areas of Arunachal Pradesh following intelligence inputs, according to a news agency report.
ULFA (I)
Published on

GUWAHATI: A total of seven persons were apprehended for their alleged links with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), police said on Sunday.

The action was carried out across parts of Tinsukia district in Assam and adjoining areas of Arunachal Pradesh following intelligence inputs, according to a news agency report.

“These individuals were engaged in providing logistical assistance and maintaining communication links for the insurgent outfit,” a police officer said.

Investigators believe the group was functioning as part of a local support base for the outfit and had been active for a while.

“All seven accused are in police custody and are being interrogated. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam,” the officer added.

Also Read: Manipur CM Congratulates Jojo Rajkumari on MMA Win

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com