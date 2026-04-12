Manipur CM Congratulates Jojo Rajkumari on MMA Win

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Sunday congratulated fighter Jojo Rajkumari for her victory in an MMA contest held in Imphal.
Rajkumari defeated Arofat Toiraba in the bout, drawing praise from the Chief Minister, who described her performance as a reflection of skill, discipline and determination.
“Her outstanding display of skill, discipline and indomitable spirit is a matter of great pride for the state,” the Chief Minister said.
He said such achievements highlight the growing sporting excellence of Manipur and the immense potential of its youth.
The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to Rajkumari for her future endeavours and expressed hope that she would continue to bring laurels to the state and the country.
Jojo Rajkumari is not your typical sportsperson. She comes from a modest background and has done small jobs to make ends meet, including selling street food. She is aiming for the global stage and hopes to bring laurels to her state and the country. At 23, Jojo has already made history as Manipur’s first woman MMA fighter.