Sheena Bora Murder: Key Witness Claims Bora Was Alive Two Days After Alleged Murder

Mumbai: In a significant development in the Sheena Bora murder trial, Vidhie Mukerjea daughter of Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna told a CBI court on Wednesday that Sheena was alive at least until April 26, 2012, two days after her alleged murder.

Testifying as a key prosecution witness, Vidhie identified a female voice in a telephonic conversation between Rahul Mukerjea and a caretaker as Sheena’s. “I heard this recording hundreds of times to be sure. It has an Assamese accent it’s her (Sheena’s) voice,” Vidhie told the court.

The six-minute conversation, played during the proceedings, purportedly took place between April 26 and 30, 2012. In the background, a woman’s voice is heard twice saying: “Nana, nani ko bolo report file karne ko” (ask grandparents to file a report).

The prosecution has maintained that Sheena was strangled on April 24, 2012, by her mother Indrani, stepfather Sanjeev Khanna, and Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai (who later turned approver). Her body was allegedly burnt and dumped in Raigad forest.

Vidhie further testified that Rahul told her he dropped Sheena at Amarsons store in Bandra on April 24 and later picked her up that night, making him the last known person to have seen her.

She also claimed that Indrani had not opposed Sheena’s relationship with Rahul but disapproved of their alleged drug use. Distancing herself from her 2021 memoir Devil’s Daughter, Vidhie said it was based on information “fed” to her rather than her own personal knowledge.

The testimony, contradicting the official timeline of events, is expected to become a crucial point of contention in the ongoing trial.