Assam: CBI Traces Missing Skeletal Remains in Sheena Bora Murder Case

GUWAHATI: Bones connected to the 2015 Sheena Bora murder case, which had been reported missing from the CBI's storage in Mumbai, have been found.

The CBI told the special court on Wednesday (July 11) that the remains, which were earlier said to be lost, have now reappeared.

The discovery was made during the trial when forensic expert Dr. Zeba Khan was being questioned.

Last month, Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode said the bones couldn't be found. However, before Dr. Khan could testify, Special CBI Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar mentioned receiving an email and a hard copy from someone claiming to be Dr. Khan's brother.