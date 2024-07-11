Assam: CBI Traces Missing Skeletal Remains in Sheena Bora Murder Case

GUWAHATI: Bones connected to the 2015 Sheena Bora murder case, which had been reported missing from the CBI's storage in Mumbai, have been found.
The CBI told the special court on Wednesday (July 11) that the remains, which were earlier said to be lost, have now reappeared.
The discovery was made during the trial when forensic expert Dr. Zeba Khan was being questioned.
Last month, Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode said the bones couldn't be found. However, before Dr. Khan could testify, Special CBI Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar mentioned receiving an email and a hard copy from someone claiming to be Dr. Khan's brother.
The complaint claimed that Dr. Khan had accumulated a lot of wealth and properties overseas, implying she might be working with the accused in the case, which could explain why the evidence went missing.
Judge Nimbalkar considered the allegations serious and recommended an investigation.
Defense lawyers Ranjeet Sangle, Manjula Rao, and Shreyansh Mithare, who represent the accused Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna, respectively, agreed with the call for an investigation.
Despite the serious allegations, Nandode asked for time to get instructions and later returned to court, confirming that the bones were in the CBI storeroom.
However, he added that the CBI no longer planned to use them as evidence. He urged that the cross-examination of Dr. Khan should proceed without delay.
The defense insisted that the bones be presented in court, but the judge ruled this unnecessary since the CBI chose not to use them. By the end of the day, Dr. Khan's cross-examination was completed.
However, the defense repeated their demand for an investigation into the allegations against Dr. Khan, emphasizing their importance to the accused.
Judge Nimbalkar said that a formal decision about the investigation would be announced on Thursday.
The CBI's argument is that Sheena Bora was killed in 2012 by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, with assistance from her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai.
It's claimed that the body was taken to Pen village and burned. Peter Mukerjea is accused of involvement in the plot. Pen police found skeletal remains in 2012, which were sent to JJ Hospital for examination.
The case stayed unresolved until Rai's arrest in 2015, which then revealed the alleged murder, leading Rai to later cooperate as a witness.
