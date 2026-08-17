Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns, Cites Financial and Personal Reasons

Guwahati: Today, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday announced his resignation from all party positions and primary membership, citing pressing financial and personal circumstances.

Poonawalla, one of the ruling party’s prominent faces in television debates, said he had submitted his resignation to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and requested him to accept it.

In a resignation letter shared on his official twitter account, Poonawalla said he had first submitted his resignation on 30th July . However, the party had declined to accept it and asked him to reconsider his decision.

“After long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision” to step down as the BJP’s national spokesperson and from its active primary membership, the 38-year-old said.

Poonawalla also referred to “certain individuals” and said recent events had reinforced his decision to leave the party. However, he did not name the individuals or provide further details.

He said he was “extremely touched” that the party had initially refused to accept his resignation.

In his latest letter, Poonawalla said he would move into the private sector due to “pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances”. However, he added that he would continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the work of the BJP “wherever possible and in whatever format possible”.