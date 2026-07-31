Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns from BJP, Removes ‘National Spokesperson’ from Profile

Guwahati: Today, Shehzad Poonawalla, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent television debaters and national spokespersons, has reportedly resigned from the party, sparking speculation over his political future.

His departure came to light after he updated his profile on social media platform Twitter , removing "BJP National Spokesperson" from his bio. However, he retained the description "lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", indicating his continued ideological support for the Prime Minister.

In his updated profile, Poonawalla describes himself as: "Religion: Islam, Culture: Hindu, Ideology: Bhartiya." While he has not publicly explained the reasons behind his resignation, he had recently hinted at stepping away from active politics by sharing a clip from an earlier television interview in which he spoke about moving on from political life.

Poonawalla began his political career with the Congress party and came into the national spotlight in 2017 after alleging that the party's internal presidential election had been manipulated to ensure Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president. After he left the Congress, he joined the BJP, where he emerged as one of the party's most recognisable national spokespersons and a regular face in televised political debates.

The BJP has not yet issued an official statement on Poonawalla's reported resignation, and further details are awaited.