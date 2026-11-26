Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear Shekhar Goswami's bail application on 26th November in connection with the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to take up Shekhar Goswami's bail application on Thursday, The hearing follows the previous court proceeding on 13th November 2026.

Senior advocate Sumanath Kakati is representing Goswami in the bail proceedings. Goswami is a former bandmate of Zubeen Garg and one of the accused in the singer's death case. The hearing will determine the court's consideration of Goswami's request for bail.

Shekhar Goswami is among the seven people arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore on 19th September 2025.

The Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigated the death and filed a chargesheet against seven accused. Four of them face murder charges: Shekhar Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and Amritprabha Mahanta.

The trial began in June 2026 before a special fast-track court in Guwahati, according to the supplied background information.

The murder charges against the four accused form part of the ongoing proceedings. The Assam Police SIT filed the chargesheet against seven people arrested in connection with the singer's death.

The case involves proceedings against multiple accused, while Goswami has separately approached the Gauhati High Court seeking bail. Shekhar Goswami is currently lodged at Haflong Sub-Jail in Dima Hasao.

His bail application is scheduled for consideration by the Gauhati High Court today Senior advocate Sumanath Kakati is appearing on his behalf.