Shillong Embraces World Cup Mania As CM Fan Park Attracts Football Enthusiasts

Shillong: Football celebrations have taken centre stage in Meghalaya following the opening of the ‘Chief Minister’s Football Fan-Park’ at the S.R.G.T. Parking Lot in the Polo area of Shillong. Launched to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026, the government initiative is attracting large gatherings of resident fans and visitors.

Managed by the state government, the open-air venue provides complimentary admission to the public for the entirety of the international tournament. To accommodate regional viewing preferences, the fan park features massive LED screens broadcasting high-profile matches scheduled during accessible evening slots, including the 9:30 PM, 10:30 PM, and 12:30 AM broadcasts.

In addition to broadcasting live games, the location has been designed as a lively social hub. On match days, the grounds host live entertainment and concerts featuring regional artists, supported by the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP).

Sports and tourism administrators highlighted that the initiative is intended to build community spirit while showcasing Meghalaya’s deep-rooted passion for football. This community initiative aligns with the government's broader objective to construct India’s largest football stadium at Mawkhnau.