VPP Rejects Internal Factionalism Claims Ahead Of Shillong By-Poll

Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has strongly dismissed mounting speculation regarding internal divisions and discontent within its ranks ahead of the upcoming Shillong parliamentary by-election. Party leaders firmly refuted the rumours of a rift, clarifying that the political organisation remains entirely unified and structurally cohesive as it prepares for the election.

The crucial by-poll for the 1-Shillong Parliamentary Constituency was triggered by the sudden passing of sitting Member of Parliament, Dr Ricky A. J. Syngkon, on February 19, 2026. Aiming to defend the seat, the VPP has nominated political scientist Dr Batskhem Myrboh as its official candidate.

The VPP is set to navigate a highly competitive, multi-cornered contest. The ruling National People's Party (NPP) has put forward Khasi Authors’ Society president Dr DRL Nonglait, while the Congress party has thrown its weight behind its state chief and former MP, Vincent Pala.

Setting aside all allegations of internal discord, VPP leaders stated that their grassroots network remains robust and consolidated. They expressed absolute confidence in their candidate's prospects of securing a victory to carry forward the late MP's legislative work.