Shillong: Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Assam Regiment War Heroes

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation at the War Memorial of the Assam Regiment in Shillong.

Sarma visited the memorial and honoured the soldiers whose courage, dedication and sacrifice have contributed to the nation’s security and sovereignty. He remembered the fallen personnel and acknowledged their unwavering commitment to duty.

The Chief Minister said the sacrifices of the soldiers would continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with courage and dedication. He also highlighted the enduring spirit of patriotism and service demonstrated by the members of the armed forces.

Paying his respects at the memorial, Sarma said the contribution of the bravehearts would always be remembered with the highest honour and gratitude. The visit to the War Memorial came as a mark of respect for the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.