Guwahati: Vijay Diwas observed at State War Memorial in Dighalipukhuri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vijay Diwas was observed on Tuesday at the State War Memorial at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati to mark the 54th anniversary of India's decisive victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of the nation's armed forces.

The commemorative programme was organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and saw tributes being offered to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the country. As part of the observance, a solemn ceremony titled "Amar Swaheed Shraddhanjali" was also held to honour the legacy of fallen heroes.

During the event, two Veer Naris, Akan Boro and Bishnu Prova Chettri, were felicitated in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by their husbands in the line of duty. The honour was conferred by Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali, VSM (Retd), former Director General of Army Aviation. The two women later laid wreaths at the War Memorial in memory of Havildar Ramdhan Boro, Sena Medal awardee, and Subedar Tilak Bahadur Chettri, Vishisht Seva Medal awardee, who were martyred while combating militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony drew a large gathering of war veterans, NCC cadets and schoolchildren, who joined in remembering the bravery of the armed forces and reaffirming respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Also Read: President Murmu Unveils Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan