Shillong Man Surrenders in POCSO and Rape Case

Guwahati: A 21-year-old Shillong resident wanted in connection with a POCSO and rape case surrendered before the police at Laitumkhrah Police Station on 16th July and was subsequently arrested, the East Khasi Hills Police said.

The accused, identified as Jonathan L Pachau, surrendered before the Officer-in-Charge of Laitumkhrah Police Station. He has been booked in Laitumkhrah PS Case No. 100/2026 under Sections 3, 4, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as PS Case No. 94/2026 under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said he will be produced before the court.

The arrest comes days after the Meghalaya Police issued an all-India lookout notice against the accused and constituted a special investigation team to trace him. The police had also been coordinating with the Mizoram Police following information that he may have fled the state.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police recording statements from additional complainants who have since come forward. Investigators had earlier confirmed that the statement of the first complainant, along with digital evidence, had already been recorded.

Police said they are also examining information suggesting that there may be more victims linked to the case. People who have approached the police are being called to formally record their statements and lodge FIRs, where applicable.

Officials have urged the public not to treat allegations circulating on social media as established facts, stating that the authenticity of claims made online is being verified as part of the investigation. A chargesheet will be filed once the probe is complete.

The case first came to light after photographs of the accused, along with unverified allegations widely circulated on social media, drew public attention. The posts alleged that multiple young women had been sexually assaulted by the accused over a period of time. However, the police maintained that only one formal FIR had been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on 7th July and appealed to any other alleged victims to come forward and file complaints.

Meghalaya police had earlier declared the accused absconding and launched an extensive search operation before his surrender on16th July . Police also reiterated that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness and that they had coordinated with law enforcement agencies outside Meghalaya during the search.