Guwahati: The Supporters of the Shillong Ropeway Project have announced a sit-in protest at Khyndailad in Shillong on 5th December, from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The proposed sit-in comes as the Shillong Ropeway Project faces opposition from the Joint Action Committee (JAC). Supporters are planning the demonstration to make their position clear and publicly defend the project.

Rupert Lyngdoh Talang, who announced the proposed protest, said the project would benefit Meghalaya, particularly residents of Laban.

According to Talang, the ropeway project could bring benefits beyond the immediate area, making it important for the wider population of the state.The proposed demonstration will give supporters an opportunity to express their views through a peaceful sit-in and placards at Khyndailad.

Talang questioned the timing of the JAC's opposition, arguing that concerns were being raised too late in the process.

He pointed out that the Shillong Ropeway Project had been in the pipeline since 2019. On that basis, he argued that opposition should have come earlier rather than at this stage.

His remarks reflect the disagreement between those supporting the proposed infrastructure project and the Joint Action Committee, which has taken a position against it.

The Government of Meghalaya is the authority responsible for initiating and processing the proposed Shillong Ropeway Project. As per reports, the project has been under consideration since 2019. The government has also completed the required procedures and obtained clearances for tree felling.

These developments form part of the background to the current disagreement, with supporters citing the project's progress while the JAC continues to oppose it.

However, the supplied report does not specify a construction commencement date or provide further details about the project's implementation schedule.

The proposed demonstration is scheduled for 5th December, at Khyndailad in Shillong. The sit-in will run for two hours, beginning at 12 noon and concluding at 2 pm. Participants are expected to use placards to communicate their support for the ropeway project.

The announcement identifies Khyndailad as the venue for the demonstration, with Talang serving as the spokesperson for the proposed protest. The demonstration is intended to provide a public platform for supporters to express their position as the debate over the Shillong Ropeway Project continues.

The 5th December demonstration is expected to bring the project's supporters together to publicly present their position.

While the JAC opposes the proposal, Talang has argued that the project would benefit Meghalaya, particularly Laban residents.

The supplied information does not provide details of any further protest programmes, government announcements or changes to the project's timeline.

For now, the proposed two-hour sit-in at Khyndailad represents the supporters' announced response to the opposition surrounding the Shillong Ropeway Project.