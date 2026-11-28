Guwahati: West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya has made a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class (JMFC) order mandatory for birth and death registrations delayed by more than two years, following amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), West Jaintia Hills District, issued the clarification regarding the authority responsible for approving delayed birth and death registrations.

Under the revised provisions, registrations delayed by more than two years require an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class. Executive Magistrates are no longer authorised to issue the required orders under the amended provision.

The clarification follows changes introduced through the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026, which revised the relevant provisions of the original 1969 legislation.

The change concerns Section 13 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, which deals with delayed registration. Previously, an Executive Magistrate could issue an order permitting the registration of a birth or death when the application was submitted more than two years after the event.

Under the amended provision, that authority has shifted to the Judicial Magistrate of the First Class. Applicants seeking registration beyond the two-year threshold must therefore approach the competent JMFC.

The revised requirement applies to both pending and newly submitted applications, according to the clarification issued by the district administration.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026, came into force on October 1, 2026.

The Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), West Jaintia Hills District, issued the relevant order on November 16, 2026. The district clarification communicating the revised requirement was issued on 28th November. The clarification explains the change in the competent authority for applications involving delays exceeding two years.

Applicants seeking birth or death registration after a delay of more than two years must now present their applications before the competent Judicial Magistrate of the First Class.

They can no longer rely on an Executive Magistrate's order for this category of delayed registration under the amended provision. The revised procedure also covers applications that were already pending when the new provision took effect.