Mizoram’s First State University to be Established in Lunglei

Aizawl: The long-awaited announcement has finally arrived for the residents of Mizoram as the state’s first university will be established in Lunglei, rather than the state capital, Aizawl.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, attended by ministers, legislators, and senior officials. After the meeting, the government said it would introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session to amend the Mizoram State University Act, 2025, formally allowing the university to be set up in Lunglei.

Present at the meeting were Vanlalthlana, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, V. Malsawmtluanga, vice-chairman of the Lunglei High Powered Committee and local MLA, and two other MLAs from the district. Their presence reflected the government’s focus on involving local representatives in decisions that directly affect their communities.

The university was first proposed under the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025, passed earlier this year. The legislation aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which calls for teaching-intensive universities capable of managing college affiliations within 15 years.

Initially, Aizawl had been chosen as the site. The plan included a cluster model, bringing several colleges together under one academic framework. Shifting the university to Lunglei shows a clear intent to decentralise higher education, giving southern students the chance to pursue quality education closer to home.

With the university now set to take shape in Lunglei, the town could become a hub for learning and development in southern Mizoram. The upcoming Bill in the Assembly will formalise the move, marking a fresh chapter in the state’s higher education system and promising students across the region broader access to quality education without the need to travel to the capital.

The move has been welcomed across the region, with local leaders calling it a crucial step toward improving access to higher education outside the northern districts.