Guwahati: The indefinite strike by deficit schoolteachers in Shillong has disrupted examinations across several higher secondary schools, forcing principals to arrange outside invigilators and personally supervise examination duties. The disruption comes as schools complete their final promotion examinations and prepare for the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) SSLC examinations scheduled to begin on 4th December.

The strike has forced school managements to make alternative arrangements to continue ongoing final promotion examinations. With regular teachers staying away, principals are relying on available staff, outside teachers and personal supervision to conduct examinations.

At Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School, Principal Jibananda Pal said the situation had become extremely difficult. The school has requisitioned three to four teachers from Sparkle Hill to manage examination duties, while Pal himself is overseeing the arrangements.

The shortage has also affected examination preparations at other institutions, particularly those designated as centres for the upcoming SSLC examinations.

At Laban Bengali Boys Higher Secondary School, Principal Jona Goswami said the institution had continued its examinations despite the absence of nearly 30 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Thursday was the penultimate day of the examinations, with the final paper scheduled for 27th November . Despite the staff shortage, the school has managed to continue the examination process.

Evaluation of answer scripts has emerged as another major problem for schools conducting final promotion examinations up to Class IX. Shillong Archdiocese Education Commission Chairman Fr F.R. Majaw said the agitation had affected both invigilation and evaluation. According to him, some deficit teachers had collected examination papers, while others stayed away, creating difficulties for school managements.

The District School Education Officer has supplied question papers, and annual examinations are nearing completion. However, Majaw said one of the schools is also an SSLC examination centre and does not have adequate staff for the board examinations beginning 4th December.

Principals have also acknowledged that they cannot compel striking teachers to return to evaluate answer scripts while the agitation continues.

At Nongkwar Higher Secondary School in Mawlai, Principal Aldrino War said final promotion examinations up to Class IX were nearing completion, but the institution was struggling because some deficit teachers were participating in the agitation.

War said the school could not prevent deficit teachers from joining the protest while they were seeking payment of their rightful dues.

The school is arranging outside invigilators for the SSLC examinations. However, uncertainty over answer-script evaluation remains, as the management cannot compel teachers to resume duties during the continuing strike.

With the MBOSE SSLC examinations scheduled to begin on 4th December, affected schools face the task of arranging sufficient personnel for examination duties.

The Shillong Archdiocese Education Commission, which oversees around 10 fully deficit schools, has received complaints from several school managements regarding the impact of the agitation. The immediate challenge for principals is to maintain examination arrangements and secure adequate invigilation support while the indefinite strike continues.