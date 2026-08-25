‘Women’s Rights or Hindu-Bashing?’ Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Aim at Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his stand on women’s rights and accusing him of selectively targeting Hindu traditions.

In a social media post, Sarma alleged that Gandhi uses the issue of women’s empowerment as a “smokescreen” to criticise Hindu traditions. He questioned why, according to him, Gandhi does not express similar concerns over patriarchal practices associated with Sharia.

Sarma also drew a distinction between the Manusmriti and Sharia, arguing that the Manusmriti does not have comparable scriptural or legal authority across Hindu communities and is not a universally binding code for Hindus.

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that Hinduism has historically evolved through reform and adaptation and questioned Gandhi’s intent in repeatedly raising issues related to the Manusmriti.

Sarma also targeted the Congress over its record on Muslim women’s rights, citing the party’s handling of the Shah Bano case and its opposition to the legislation criminalising instant triple talaq.

He further criticised the Congress over women’s political representation and alleged that no woman was included in the Karnataka Cabinet under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Sarma then challenged Gandhi to clarify his position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking whether he would support a law guaranteeing equal rights irrespective of religion.

“If women’s equality truly comes before politics,” Sarma asked, “will he unequivocally support a Uniform Civil Code that guarantees equal rights irrespective of religion?”

The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate between the BJP and Congress over women’s rights, religious personal laws, social reform and the proposed Uniform Civil Code.