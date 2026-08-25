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Shillong Violence: Meghalaya HC Seeks Case Diary and Status Report on KSU Rally Attack

Meghalaya High Court seeks status report and case diary on August 19 KSU rally violence, after court vehicles were attacked and four KSU office-bearers were arrested.
Khasi Students’ Union
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Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to submit a status report and case diary concerning the violence that broke out during the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) bike rally in Shillong on August 19.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a suo-motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Monday by a division bench comprising Justices W. Diengdoh and H.S. Thangkhiew.

During the hearing, the court noted that two vehicles belonging to the Meghalaya High Court were attacked during the violence while court officials were travelling in them. The bench said a personal security officer and a driver were also assaulted in the incident.

The court directed the state government to produce the case diary relating to the attack on the court vehicles and personnel.

The Advocate General informed the court about the measures taken by the government, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an expedited probe into the circumstances surrounding the August 19 violence. The court was also informed about the arrests of KSU office-bearers.

So far, four KSU leaders have been arrested in connection with the violence. Two High Court vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The court has fixed September 1 for the next hearing and directed the state government to submit a fresh status report along with the case diary.

The violence erupted during a KSU-organised black-flag bike rally in Shillong on August 19, with several incidents of vandalism and attacks reported. Vehicles, including those bearing Assam registration numbers, were also targeted, triggering tensions between Assam and Meghalaya.

Following the unrest, the Meghalaya government ordered a probe and assured strict action against those responsible. The Centre subsequently deployed additional central forces in the state to assist the police in maintaining law and order.

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Meghalaya High Court
KSU rally
Shillong Violence
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