Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Nitin Gadkari, Seeks Faster Restoration of Flood-Damaged Highways

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a detailed meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, seeking urgent measures to restore flood-damaged National Highways and strengthen the state’s road infrastructure.

Sarma said discussions focused on restoring highways damaged by the recent floods at the earliest and developing more flood-resilient road infrastructure across Assam. He stressed the need for evidence-based planning while designing and placing culverts and bridges to minimise the impact of future floods.

The Assam Chief Minister also raised the issue of recurring flash floods at Jorabat and sought a comprehensive redesign of the highway infrastructure in the area. He said Gadkari had assured the state of the Centre’s highest consideration on the matter.

The meeting also covered the need to accelerate several major road projects in Assam, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and Guwahati Ring Road, besides upgrading key stretches of National Highways across the state.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Gadkari for his assurance of continued support towards strengthening Assam’s road connectivity and building infrastructure capable of withstanding recurring floods and other extreme weather events.