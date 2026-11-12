Sikkim: 4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Nepal Border, Tremors Felt in Gangtok

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Sikkim-Nepal region early on 12th November’s morning, , triggering tremors across parts of West and East Sikkim, including the state capital, Gangtok.

As per official there were no immediate reports of casualtiesor damage to property. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 4.30 am, with its epicentre located approximately 40 km north-west of Yuksom in Gyalshing district of West Sikkim.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 73 km, at latitude 27.671 degrees north and longitude 87.987 degrees east. People residing in several areas of West Sikkim and parts of East Sikkim, including Gangtok, reported experiencing mild tremors following the earthquake.

The early-morning tremor caused panic like situation among people , although no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage had emerged at the time of filing this report.