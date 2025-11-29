Sikkim CM Expresses Gratitude to President Murmu for Releasing Constitution in 9 Languages

GANGKTOK: Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for releasing the Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including Nepali language.

The release was held as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations, themed “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman”.

Taking to social media, the Sikkim Chief Minister said, “On behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, I convey our heartiest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, for graciously releasing the Indian Constitution translated into nine languages included in the Eighth Schedule, including the Nepali language.”

"The release, held as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations under the inspiring theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman," marks a historic milestone in strengthening the spirit of inclusivity and linguistic diversity in our great nation. This significant initiative further enhances the accessibility of the Constitution, enabling citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect more deeply with its principles, values, and ideals," he added.

Further, Tamang also extended appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for this significant and visionary initiative.

He said, “We also extend our sincere appreciation and heartiest thanks, on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim, to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the Government of India for this visionary and momentous initiative.”

He also stressed that having Sikkim's name resonate within that august and prestigious assembly, on such a proud occasion, was cause for immense pride and joy among all Sikkimese citizens.