Vladimir Putin to Visit India for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5 on the occasion of the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, according to confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs. The visit comes at an important moment in bilateral ties, as the two countries prepare to review their decades-old ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit last year in Moscow.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi and President Putin are expected to hold high-level talks covering defence cooperation, energy collaboration, trade, and key geopolitical issues. The leaders will assess ongoing projects and outline future priorities to further strengthen the decades-old partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.