Sikkim CM Visits Tunnel Collapse Site as Death Toll Rises to 10, Rescue Efforts Continue

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang visited the site of the tunnel collapse at the under-construction NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Namchi district, where the death toll has risen to 10 as rescue teams continue operations to locate those still trapped.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur also visited the disaster site to assess the ongoing rescue efforts and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He reviewed the operation with officials and urged all agencies involved to continue the rescue mission with utmost urgency while ensuring the safety of rescue personnel.

As per reports, 10 bodies have been recovered from the collapsed ADIT-3 tunnel at Samardung in Jholungey. The workers and project officials were trapped after a landslide, triggered by a methane gas explosion, caused the tunnel to collapse on Monday.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the rescue operation and interacted with officials overseeing the response.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamang to enquire about the situation and the progress of the rescue efforts.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the Prime Minister said he was "anguished" by the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Modi also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

In a post on social media twitter, Tamang said the Prime Minister had assured the State of all possible assistance from the Centre.

"His words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families, along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, have provided immense strength and reassurance to the people of Sikkim during this difficult hour," the Chief Minister said.

He added that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), district administration, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams and local volunteers were continuing rescue operations in close coordination.

Tamang thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre's support and said the State Government remained committed to providing every possible assistance to the affected families while rescue operations continued under extremely challenging conditions.