Sikkim Introduces High-Tech Irrigation System at SCA Cricket Ground

New automated rain gun system to boost cricket infrastructure and conserve water

Sikkim: The Automatic Pop-up Rain Gun Irrigation initiative aims to support the growth of professional-level cricket in the region while promoting sustainable water use.

The event was graced by Justice Biswanath Sommader, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, who attended as the chief guest. The ceremony was followed by a friendly exhibition match featuring local players and dignitaries, including CM Tamang himself — a symbolic gesture celebrating the role of sport in fostering community spirit and youth engagement.