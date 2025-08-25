Sikkim Introduces High-Tech Irrigation System at SCA Cricket Ground

New automated rain gun system to boost cricket infrastructure and conserve water
Sikkim: The Automatic Pop-up Rain Gun Irrigation initiative aims to support the growth of professional-level cricket in the region while promoting sustainable water use.
The event was graced by Justice Biswanath Sommader, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, who attended as the chief guest. The ceremony was followed by a friendly exhibition match featuring local players and dignitaries, including CM Tamang himself — a symbolic gesture celebrating the role of sport in fostering community spirit and youth engagement.
Modern Tech Meets Mountain Cricket
The newly installed irrigation system is fully automated, capable of evenly distributing water across the ground without the need for manual labour. This not only ensures optimal playing conditions throughout the year but also significantly reduces water wastage. CM Tamang highlighted the importance of such infrastructure, stating it aligns Sikkim's sporting facilities with national standards and reflects the state’s commitment to nurturing athletic talent.
Officials from the Sikkim Cricket Association hailed the move as a milestone in the journey to professionalise cricket in the state, which has seen rising interest and participation among the youth. The system is expected to drastically improve ground maintenance efficiency, a key factor in hosting higher-level matches.
Inspiring the Next Generation
Justice Sommader praised the installation, noting that world-class facilities are instrumental in developing future athletes. “Such infrastructure not only supports performance but also sends a strong message to young people — that sport is a serious and rewarding pursuit,” he said.
With this development, Sikkim takes a notable step toward establishing itself as an emerging hub for cricket in the North East, combining environmental consciousness with sporting ambition.