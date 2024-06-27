Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev unanimously elected as Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup victory in 1983, is set to usher in a new era for Indian golf as he has been unanimously elected as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Kapil, who became a board member in 2021 and has also served as a vice president PGTI, would be taking over from H R Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end. “Indian pro golfers have been doing very well for quite a few years. Today we have Indian pros in most of the big Tours and we will have two golfers at the Olympics for the third time in succession. We have a strong tour and we hope to become stronger in next few years,” the 65-year-old said. IANS

