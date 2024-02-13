Sikkim: Sikkim Unveils Ambitious Plan for Seven Private Universities

SIKKIM: : In a move that could change the education scenario of the state, Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha on Monday announced an ordinance to set up seven private universities in different parts of Sikkim.

According to reports, these proposed universities will offer courses across a wide range of disciplines including medical science, IT, business, skills development and learning. Universities are set to streamline the education system in the state and the move could be seen as a way to attract people before Sikkim goes to the polls in April 2024 to elect its new government.

Among the proposed universities mentioned by Minister Lepcha are Orchid University in Mangan district, Gurukul Vidyapeeth University in Melli, Matrix Skill Tech University in Gejing, Duke International University, Sikkim University of Medical Sciences in Namchi and Management Information Technology University in Melli, and Sri Rukmani Dwarkadi University of Science and Technology, Gangtok.

This proposal holds great promise for Sikkim, as it seeks to enhance the existing education system and create an enabling academic environment for academic excellence and innovation that thrives for a brighter future. Therefore by diversing its education offerings, the state of Sikkim aims to attract prospective students and build in a position as a major provider of quality education in the region.

Moreover, it has to be mentioned that the timing of the project is rightly set before the upcoming elections to be held in April 2024 highlights its political potential. This volumnous and apt move by the government not only confirms the current government’s commitment towards improving the quality of education for students but also provides an opportunity also to engage voters in forward-looking projects addressing basic social needs. This helps to bring in an educational reform in the state of Sikkim by ensuring the strive for better education.