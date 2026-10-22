Silchar Medical College to Get State-of-the-Art Trauma Block

Guwahati: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) is set to strengthen emergency healthcare services in Assam’s Barak Valley with the addition of a state-of-the-art trauma block within its 500-bed Emergency Department.

The development was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) through its social media handle. The new facility will form part of the hospital’s expansive 500-bed emergency wing, which was planned to enhance medical infrastructure and critical care services in the region.

The trauma block is expected to improve emergency response times and streamline the treatment of patients requiring urgent medical attention. It will particularly benefit accident victims and critically injured patients from across the Barak Valley by facilitating faster assessment and treatment.

The project marks a significant upgrade to the region’s emergency healthcare infrastructure, where access to specialised trauma care is crucial for managing road accidents and other medical emergencies.

SMCH has been designated as a Level-II Trauma Centre in Assam. The proposed facility is expected to further strengthen its capacity to handle trauma cases and provide timely critical care to patients across the region.

The development is aimed at improving access to emergency medical services and reducing delays in treatment for patients in the Barak Valley.