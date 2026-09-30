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Zubeen Garg’s Full-Length Statue to Be Unveiled in Bokakhat on 1st October

Garima Saikia Garg, will unveil the statue during a ceremony scheduled to begin in the morning of 1st October
Zubeen Garg’s Full-Length Statue to Be Unveiled in Bokakhat on 1st October
Zubeen Garg’s Full-Length Statue to Be Unveiled in Bokakhat on 1st October
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Guwahati: A full-length statue of  heartthrob of Assam, Pranor Silpi- Zubeen Garg will be unveiled in Bokakhat on 1st October  as a tribute to his contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The statue has been built through the initiative of Bokakhat Natya Mandir, Fesengbar Heritage and IMZA, with support from various organisations and social groups. The project was funded through the MLA Development Fund of Bokakhat MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora.

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima  Saikia Garg, will unveil the statue during a ceremony scheduled to begin in the morning. The programme will commence with the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, followed by Naam Prasanga and Kirtan Path.

A permanent entrance gate of Bokakhat Natya Mandir and a memorial tribute site will also be inaugurated as part of the programme.

The day-long event will later feature cultural programmes and musical performances based on Zubeen Garg’s songs. The programmes are being organised to commemorate Zubeen Garg’s enduring contribution to Assamese music, art and culture.

The unveiling is expected to draw admirers, cultural groups and members of the public, offering an opportunity to pay tribute to the late singer and celebrate his artistic legacy.

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Zubeen Garg
Bokakhat
Full-Length Statue
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