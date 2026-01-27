50 Migratory Birds Found Dead in Majuli on Republic Day

Guwahati: At least 50 migratory birds were found dead in different parts of Assam’s Majuli district on Republic Day, triggering concern among authorities and environmental groups.
As per reports, the carcasses were recovered from agricultural fields in the Kamargaon area and adjoining villages. Meanwhile, eight birds showing signs of poisoning have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the Ratanpur Veterinary Hospital.
The reports further claimed that police have detained 17 people, including four women, for questioning as part of the investigation into the incident.
A senior official said the birds had descended on the fields in search of food when pesticides and other chemical substances were allegedly used in the farmlands.
“The birds were feeding in the fields when unidentified persons are suspected to have used toxic chemicals, which likely led to their deaths,” reports quoted the official as saying.
The incident has been reported from Dakshinpat Kumar Gaon, Sumoimari, Kamargaon and Rawanagaon areas of Majuli. Following the discovery, forest and police teams rushed to the locations to assess the situation and rescue birds that were still alive.
Forest officials said migratory birds arrive in Majuli every winter, remain in the region for a few months, and then return to their native habitats.
“This year, the birds arrived earlier than usual, even before November, and were seen in large numbers across several villages. On Republic Day, while celebrations were underway, we received information from locals that birds were being found dead,” reports quoted a forest officer as saying.
He added that teams immediately shifted the surviving birds for medical care and found indications pointing towards poisoning.
“During the inquiry, we came across signs of toxic substances being used, possibly to lure the birds,” the official said.
The incident has sparked outrage among environmentalists across Assam, who have called for swift action and strict punishment for those responsible.