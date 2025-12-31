SIT Formed to Probe Killing of Tripura Student in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killing of 24-year-old MBA student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun earlier this month.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Gairola. As part of the probe, investigators have collected CCTV footage from areas near the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the attack.
The Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi, who is currently absconding.
Chakma, a native of Tripura, was attacked by a group of assailants using knives and blunt objects on December 9. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Police said five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case. A sixth accused, believed to be of Nepali origin, fled the area a day after the incident. Separate teams have been formed to trace him, with officials suspecting he may be hiding in border areas.
According to SSP Singh, the case was initially registered under basic sections, but more stringent provisions, including those related to attempted murder, were added after preliminary findings and witness statements came to light.
"A supplementary report has since been filed," he added.
Singh said the state government is being kept informed about developments in the case and that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been briefed on the progress of the investigation. Statements of the victim’s family members have also been recorded.
The killing has sparked protests in different parts of the country. On Tuesday, members of the National Student Union of India held a candlelight march in New Delhi, demanding justice for the slain student.