SIT to Submit Report on Gaurav Gogoi Case Today, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM confirms probe findings will be handed over by 6 PM; action to follow after review
File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the right and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi on the right
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan will submit its report to him by 6 PM today.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Numaligarh Refinery Limited bio-ethanol plant site, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, Sarma stressed that the government will act strictly based on the findings.

“As I said, the investigation will be completed today on September 10. The SIT will meet me and report at 6 PM. I don’t want to do cinema, I need to read the report. Whatever action the government needs to take after going through it, we will ensure it,” the CM stated.

The SIT probe had been given a deadline till September 10 to submit its findings, following allegations raised by the state government regarding Gogoi’s suspected links.

