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Sivasagar: Assam State Museum Begins Heritage Damage Assessment in Flood-Hit Areas

The initiative aims to identify heritage assets that may have suffered flood-related damage and require professional evaluation
Sivasagar: Assam State Museum Begins Heritage Damage Assessment in Flood-Hit Areas
Sivasagar: Assam State Museum Begins Heritage Damage Assessment in Flood-Hit Areas
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Guwahati : The Assam State Museum has started an assessment and documentation drive to evaluate the damage caused to cultural heritage in flood-affected areas of Nazira, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

A team of museum experts  will be at the affected areas from 8th August  to  12th August  to inspect heritage objects, historically significant materials and heritage sites that may have been damaged by the floods.

As part of the five-day exercise, the team will document the nature and extent of damage to cultural and historical materials. The assessment will help identify heritage objects and sites requiring conservation, restoration or other protective measures.

The experts will also undertake preliminary conservation work wherever necessary to prevent further deterioration of heritage materials that have remained exposed to floodwaters for prolonged periods.

The initiative aims to identify heritage assets that may have suffered flood-related damage and require professional evaluation to determine their condition and appropriate conservation measures.

The Assam State Museum has urged  people and institutions whose heritage objects have been affected by the floods to share information with the visiting team. Such inputs will help experts locate vulnerable materials and ensure their timely assessment, documentation and protection.

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