Zubeen Garg: "Mayabini" Echoes at Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati: Today, ‘Mayabini’ echoed across Zubeen Kshetra as thousands gathered to remember singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, marking one year since his death. The three-day ‘Zubeen Divas’ commemorative programme will conclude today, with fans and admirers paying tribute to the late singer through music, prayers and other forms of remembrance.

‘Mayabini’ was among the musical tributes performed Zubeen Kshetra. Some people sang Zubeen’s songs, while others offered prayers or played musical instruments, reflecting the different ways in which people chose to remember the singer and his enduring musical legacy.

Singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, also visited Zubeen Kshetra to pay his respects to the late cultural icon.

Sharing a message on social media, Papon wrote, “Shine on, you crazy diamond. No words can describe the loss. Keep the love like this in everyone’s heart. Miss you, my brother.”

As Assam marked a year since Zubeen’s passing, the day was filled with grief, remembrance and tributes to an artist whose music continues to resonate with millions.