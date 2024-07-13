Sivsagar Transgender Community Extends Help to the Affected Families

Sivsagar: In Sivsagar Ditrict of Rajmai Tea estate 40 afftected families staying at temporary relief camp has an extending help by the transgender community staying in the Lower Primary school of Rajmai Tea Estate.The floods in the area has inundated the residential as well as other areas dwelling by people.The local residents are displaced due to such calamities taking them to set in the relief camps of the government.
It is reported that twenty seven families are affected after such havoc under Demow Revenue Circle. Since the past few weeks the grappling flood had immense impact on these families for their villages are ravaged.The community provided the families with essentials like biscuits, clothes, rice, mustard oil, pulses sugar potatoes and baby food.
Lets understand transgender people, gender identity and gender expression
Transgender is an umbrella term for persons whose gender identity, gender expression or behavior does not conform to that typically associated with the sex to which they were assigned at birth. Gender identity refers to a person’s internal sense of being male, female or something else; gender expression refers to the way a person communicates gender identity to others through behavior, clothing, hairstyles, voice or body characteristics.
“Trans” is sometimes used as shorthand for “transgender.” While transgender is generally a good term to use, not everyone whose appearance or behavior is gender-nonconforming will identify as a transgender person.
Understanding the difference between sex and gender
Sex is assigned at birth, refers to one’s biological status as either male or female, and is associated primarily with physical attributes such as chromosomes, hormone prevalence, and external and internal anatomy. Gender refers to the socially constructed roles, behaviors, activities, and attributes that a given society considers appropriate for boys and men or girls and women. These influence the ways that people act, interact, and feel about themselves. While aspects of biological sex are similar across different cultures, aspects of gender may differ.
