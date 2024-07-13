Sivsagar Transgender Community Extends Help to the Affected Families

Sivsagar: In Sivsagar Ditrict of Rajmai Tea estate 40 afftected families staying at temporary relief camp has an extending help by the transgender community staying in the Lower Primary school of Rajmai Tea Estate.The floods in the area has inundated the residential as well as other areas dwelling by people.The local residents are displaced due to such calamities taking them to set in the relief camps of the government.

It is reported that twenty seven families are affected after such havoc under Demow Revenue Circle. Since the past few weeks the grappling flood had immense impact on these families for their villages are ravaged.The community provided the families with essentials like biscuits, clothes, rice, mustard oil, pulses sugar potatoes and baby food.