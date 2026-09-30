Six Arrested After 506 Grams of Heroin Seized at Guwahati Homestay

Guwahati: Today, an enforcement team from Dispur Police Station, based on intelligence inputs, raided the Laizon SOM-INN Homestay at Chandan Nagar in Chachal and arrested six people after allegedly recovering 506 grams of heroin.

The arrested people have been identified as Lunkhohao Hoakip aged 35; Lhunkhohao Hoakip aged 37, Henlallum Vaiphei aged 30, Nengboi Haokip aged 45, Lalam Vaiphei aged 42 and Lhing Haokip aged 32.

According to police, all six were residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The raid was carried out by an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station after intelligence inputs regarding the suspected presence of contraband at the homestay. During the operation, police allegedly recovered 506 grams of heroin from the premises.

After seizure, police arrested the six people and initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the suspected contraband and determine the circumstances surrounding its possession and alleged distribution.

Police are also examining other aspects of the case