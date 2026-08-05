Six Arrested in Alleged Cross-Border Vehicle Sale Racket Between Assam and Nagaland

Guwahati: Guwahati Police have arrested six people after recovering a rented vehicle that was allegedly being transported to Nagaland for illegal sale after it was not returned to its owner following the end of the rental period.

According to the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), the operation was carried out by a team from Hatigaon Police Station after receiving information that the rented vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-GN-2716, had not been returned by the accused.

With the help of GPS tracking and in coordination with Titabor and Mariani police stations, the police intercepted the vehicle and arrested six persons allegedly involved in the case.

The arrested have been identified as Kaustav Jyoti Saikia, Bhaskar Barua, Prandip Baruah, Anurag Choudhary, Abhinash Saikia, and Bikash Das. While Kaustav Jyoti Saikia, Bhaskar Barua, Abhinash Saikia and Bikash Das are residents of Golaghat, Prandip Baruah and Anurag Choudhary are from Mariani.

Apart from the rented vehicle, police recovered and seized three other vehicles, a Bolero Pickup (AS-22-AC-0643) and a Mahindra Thar (AR-01-P-3745), suspected to have been used in the alleged racket.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused and are continuing their investigation to determine whether the group was part of a larger vehicle theft and illegal sale network operating across state borders.