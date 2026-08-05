Assam CM Says State Can't Stop Nagaland Mining, Seeks Scientific Study on Floods

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the debate over coal and stone mining along the Assam-Nagaland border must balance environmental concerns with the livelihoods of local communities, as demands grow to shut down the activities following the recent floods in Upper Assam.

Speaking after touring flood-hit areas in Sivasagar and Charaideo, Sarma said many residents of the two districts earn their livelihood from mining-related work in neighbouring Nagaland. He urged local people to participate in the discussion on whether such operations should continue.

The Chief Minister maintained that the Assam government cannot directly intervene in mining activities taking place across the state border, noting that any decision on the issue would require engagement with the Nagaland government through the Centre.

He added that while Assam can regulate activities within its own jurisdiction, it has no authority over mining policies implemented by another state. According to Sarma, discussions with Nagaland will be initiated after the immediate flood situation is brought under control.

Rejecting attempts to draw immediate conclusions, Sarma said it would be premature to blame mining alone for the disaster. He stressed that experts must scientifically examine the causes of the unusually severe floods using satellite imagery and technical studies by institutions such as the IITs before any conclusion is reached.

The remarks come as opposition parties and several social organisations continue to allege that unchecked coal and stone mining in the hills along the Assam-Nagaland border intensified the floods by altering natural drainage patterns. They have demanded an immediate halt to what they describe as illegal mining operations and called for an independent inquiry.

The floods have so far claimed 89 lives in Assam and continue to affect more than 1.22 lakh people, with Sivasagar and Charaideo among the worst-hit districts.

During his visit, Sarma reviewed relief operations at camps housing displaced families and said the government was monitoring whether essential supplies, healthcare and other facilities were reaching every affected person.

He also announced that officials would begin a detailed household survey from August 9 to assess damage to homes and property, after which compensation would be disbursed in accordance with government norms.

As part of the relief measures, the Chief Minister handed over Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of 10 flood victims, and combined with the Rs 4 lakh already provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), each bereaved family will receive a total financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh.